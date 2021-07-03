Bilal Abbas Khan doesn’t want any masala news for himself

Bilal Abbas Khan wants ‘platforms that call themselves media’ to stop using his name for likes and traffic. In a scathing Twitter thread posted on July 1, the Cheekh actor called out online news outlets for sensationalising his name to generate clicks after an old interview in which he called Hania Aamir cute started doing the rounds.

In the resurfaced clip from a 2017 interview in which he was asked to choose one female actor whom he found hot, Bilal was seen saying, “if I have to mention one, I’d say Hania Aamir is cute”.

The video was picked up by several online news outlets which then ran sensationalized headlines about it; one read, “Bilal Abbas Khan thinks Hania Aamir is the hottest actress in Pakistan.”

This prompted Bilal, who is otherwise averse to social media controversies, to turn to Twitter and call them out without pointing fingers at one in particular.

“I think it’s high time that few platforms that call themselves ‘media’ need to understand that they have a certain responsibility of being credible towards the people they are writing about & the ‘news’ they publish for likes and traffic,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet, the Dunk star specified that he has never wanted to be a part of any ‘masala news’ and would like to remain that way.

