Ainak Wala Jin set to make TV comeback

Pakistani TV show Ainak Wala Jin was considered to be one of the most popular shows in Pakistan. It aired from 1993 to 1996.

Well, there’s some good news for the fans of the show!

Ainak Wala Jin is returning to the TV screens with a second season with the name, ‘Return of Nastoor.’ After about 30 years, the fans will see certain old cast members in the show such as Shehzad Qaiser who will reprise his role as Nastoor Jin.

Shehzad Qaiser and Tariq Sahili, the writer of the show, stated that they hope the show is up to the expectations. They also talked about how some cast members such as Nusrat Ara have passed away thus they have created a new character.

Qaiser and Sahili added that the void left by Nusrat Ara cannot be filled.