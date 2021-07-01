TikTok responds to suspension of its app in Pakistan

KARACHI: TikTok has responded to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order suspending the app across Pakistan on Thursday, saying that it is working with authorities.

The SHC had, earlier this week, ordered to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across Pakistan till July 8, nearly three months after the country had lifted a ban imposed on it.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

“We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come,” concluded the video-sharing app.

The ruling had come after the petitioner had stated in the SHC that the Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform are “immoral and against the teachings of Islam.”

The lawyer had said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court; however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.