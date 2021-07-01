TikTok removed 6.5 mn videos violating policies in Pakistan

TikTok, the global platform for creating and sharing short videos, had released its quarterly transparency report which indicated Pakistan as the second largest market to have videos removed that violated TikTok’s Community Guidelines, Terms of Service and those promoting Covid-19 misinformation.

During the three-month period from January till March 2021, 61,951,327 videos were removed globally, which was less than one percent of all videos uploaded on TikTok. Of those videos, TikTok identified and removed 91.3 percent before a user reported them, 81.8 percent before they received any views, and 93.1 percent within 24 hours of being posted.

In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos making it the second market to get most videos removed after the USA where 8,540,088 videos were removed during this period.