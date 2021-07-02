SHC lifts ban on TikTok

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) withdrew the ban on the social media app TikTok on Friday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed by the SHC bench to unblock the app in the country.

The court lifted the ban after receiving assurances from the telecommunications regulator that it would rule on the petitioner’s plea by July 5.

The SHC ordered the concerned authorities to impose a ban on the video app due to the immoral content on June 28.

The directives were issued while hearing a petition against immoral content being uploaded on the app.