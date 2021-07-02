Alizeh Shah talks about every rumour about her

Pakistani actor and singer Alizeh Shah has answered all the questions which were revolving around her.

At the set of an awards function where rehearsals were going on, Alizeh gave an interview where she was asked about many controversies and she talked about every single one of them.

Alizeh has been in the light ever since she released a song ‘Badnamiyaan’ with Sahir Ali Bagga but many people had complained about her dressing being revealing.

The Ishq Tamasha actor was asked if it is true that she married Imran Abbas. She laughed in disbelief and answered, “We are not married and it’s just a rumour, I don’t know why and how people come up with these kinds of ideas.”

She was also asked about why Yasir Nawaz had said that she was difficult to work with. She answered, “Every human being is different and you cannot connect with each person. Your working environment is like your family and you cannot be good to everyone at the same time.”

“Also, I will treat people as per their behaviour,” she added.

Furthermore, there was also a major rumour surrounding Alizeh. The rumour was that a man had proposed to her with 50,000 tola of gold. Well, it was not a rumour!

The actor revealed that this was in fact true and she was approached by a man with 50,000 tola of gold.

