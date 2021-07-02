Renowned screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away

Pakistani screenwriter, poet and producer Asma Nabeel passed away on Thursday night. She lost the battle to cancer in Karachi. She has written well known dramas such as Khaani, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa to name a few. Asma was a breast cancer and polio awareness advocate.

The news was disclosed on the Khaani writer’s Facebook and Instagram which read, “With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabi Asma Nabeel is no longer with us.” The post also informed the timings and place where her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held.

After the news, many actors came forward to remember Asma and to put forward their condolences.

Nadia Jamil took to her Instagram to write a long note. She wrote how after her diagnosis with cancer, Asma Nabeel would help her and encourage her to work. She continued with, “Asma will always be a source of loving strength and inspiration to me. A reminder that even in your most frighteningly vulnerable moments, you can still be a source of strength to someone somewhere. Still make that difference to a life. She made that difference to me… When she was fighting the worst battles of her own health. Allah bless her with the highest darja of Jannah. And bless her family with strength and peace.”

Aijaz Aslam wrote, “Asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen.”

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan wrote, “Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there.”

Adnan Siddiqui called Asma a warrior and wrote, “Gone too soon…we were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over. May Allah grant you Jannah ul Firdous. Ameen.”

Veteran actor Samina Peerzada wrote, “Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create.”

“No story ever told will ever be the same without you. You fought so bravely. And left so early. Rest in peace Asma,” Zara Noor Abbas wrote in a post she shared on her Instagram with a black and white picture of Asma.

Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter to express his condolences, “You left us too soon, but the fight is over. Now you rest. Forever indebted to you for giving me Amaan.”

Fahad Mustafa wrote on his Twitter that he still can not believe that Asma left so soon.

Faysal Quraishi wrote, “Asma was such a fighter, a survivor, but at the end of the day its Allah Ta’ala’s will that prevails.”

