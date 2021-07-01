British-Pakistan girl sexually assaulted in Lahore

LAHORE: A British-Pakistani girl who returned to Lahore for her father’s funeral was raped by the son of their family’s close friends at Wahdat Colony Lahore.

The survivor recorded her statement with the police where she said that she returned to the country in order to attend her father’s funeral but her stepmother kicked her out of the house.

The girl took refuge at her father’s friend’s house where his son allegedly raped her for three days.

“I took refuge at one of my father’s closest friends but his son raped me for three days,”

The police has reported that the culprit tried to escape but at the directives of DIG Sajid Kiyani the rapist has been arrested.

The culprit, according to the police, has now been shifted to the investigation wing.

The police have also completed the DNA and the medical tests of the victim while the IGP Punjab has sought a report from the CCPO.

SHO Wahdat Colony has been appreciated by DIG Sajid Kiyani for the timely arrest.