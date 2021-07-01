Fawad Chaudhry impresses people with his boxing skills

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has impressed many people by his boxing skills.

The information minister in a video showed off his boxing skills which has gone viral on social media. The video started circulating on TikTok and made its way to Twitter.

Fawad Chaudhry is in a tracksuit and is seen boxing in the video shared by Adeel Raja with the caption, “Information Minister gearing up for Opposition! Aggression and speed here!”

Information Minister @fawadchaudhry gearing up for Opposition! Aggression and speed here! pic.twitter.com/x1weDYzSW3 — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) June 30, 2021

Although the information minister is tagged in the video, he has not commented on it but has liked it.

Earlier Adeel Raja had shared workout videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well which awed people. Adeel captioned the video with, “PM Imran Khan working out! Have seen him workout harder than many!”

PM @ImranKhanPTI working out! Have seen him workout harder than many! pic.twitter.com/5CY0u1bZxu — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) June 30, 2021

He shared another workout video of Imran Khanwith the caption, “PM Imran Khan pumping some iron here.”

It was not stated where or when the video clips were taken. However, there were some Twitter reactions to Fawad Chaudhry’s boxing video and Daily Times would like to share it with you.

@junaid_wariss

in retrospect departmental heated environment information minister department ka fawad chaudary Junaid is preparing for upcomings challenges 😜😜 https://t.co/ZATph3nRiX — QAzi (@qazi_57) June 30, 2021

I must say he is doing well. Impressive — Shiraz Khan (@khanshiraz10) June 30, 2021