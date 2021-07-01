Fawad Chaudhry irked by court decisions about TikTok, NBP chiefs

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that if judicial reforms would not be carried out then our country will never be able to get out of the economic crisis.

In a tweet uploaded on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhary said that the country has already suffered billions of dollars in losses at the hands of such judicial activism in the past. The minister said that he has been feeling dizzy since he read about the court’s decisions to ban TikTok and remove the President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). It is relevant to note that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has banned the social-networking and social-streaming website TikTok till July 8.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announcing its reserved verdict ordered the immediate removal of the president and chairman of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over the increasing incidents of Islamophobia in the West with the latest example in Canada where a young man, Kashif, was attacked with knives in Saskatoon city.

This came weeks after a Pakistani family of four was murdered in a terror attack in Canada.

The minister expressed the hope that effective steps will be taken to stop such incidents.