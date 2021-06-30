Farhan Akhtar channels his inner boxer in new movie

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar awed fans in the new teaser of his movie Toofan. The Amazon Prime action movie trailer is blowing the minds of many people.

The Bollywood actor will play a boxer with the name of Aziz Ali who will try to regain his lost fame by his strength. The movie will revolve around how Farhan’s character will try to enter the world of boxing again after a five year ban.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan will bring together Farhan and Rakeysh again as they worked together before in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.