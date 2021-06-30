Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges back to 2.3%

ISLAMABAD: Another 27 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,281.

Latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday morning shows that 979 people tested positive for coronavirus after 42,062 tests were conducted on June 29.

Statistics 30 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,062

Positive Cases: 979

Positivity % : 2.3%

Pakistan’s positivity rate has gone back up and is currently 2.3%.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 people died on ventilators.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 31,606.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh are 11,852, in Punjab 17,218, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,525, in Islamabad Capital Territory 1,900, in Balochistan 746, in Gilgit-Baltistan 360 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 461.

At least 903,484 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. There is no patient on a vent in Balochistan and GB, while 249 vents are occupied across Pakistan.

According to NCOC’s figures, the total number of cases has reached 957,371.