Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 20 new fatalities from coronavirus on Monday morning, which is the lowest number of deaths from the virus in a single day since the third wave started.

The deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan have been steadily declining as the country continues to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

The 20 deaths reported are the lowest in four months. Before this, the country last reported 16 deaths in a day from the virus during the third wave on February 21.

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, 44,496 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 914 people tested positive.

Statistics 28 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,496

Positive Cases: 914

Positivity % : 2.05%

The country’s positivity rate currently stands at 2.5%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,231 and the total number of cases has reached 955,657, while 91,201 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases are currently 32,225.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Paktunkhwa. Out of the 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 died on ventilators.