Woakes and Root star as England overwhelm Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Chris Woakes set up a comfortable five-wicket win finished by Joe Root as England again proved too strong for Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international at the Riverside on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series. Woakes, in only his third international in over nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4-18 from his full 10 overs as 50-over world champions England dismissed Sri Lanka for a meagre 185 at Durham’s headquarters. Root, in his 150th match at this level, then made 79 not out as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble.

Sri Lanka’s batting had faltered repeatedly during a preceding 3-0 T20 series loss to England and it was no great surprise to see them dismissed with more than seven overs of their innings left after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss. The tourists were missing three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team Covid-19 regulations. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera made a valuable 73 for a Sri Lanka side featuring three debutants. Together with Wanindu Hasaranga (54) he shared a stand of 99. England, however, took three wickets for 15 runs during the powerplay. In between those wickets, David Willey had debutant Charith Asalanka out for a duck.