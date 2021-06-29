Urwa Hocane shares a sweet note about her mother

Pakistani actor Urwa Hocane took to Instagram to express her anger with the pandemic which has forced people to stay away from their loved ones.

The Udaari actor has not seen her mother in 2 years so she took to social media to share what she feels like. She shared a photo of her mother on Instagram with the caption, “I miss you my beautiful, brilliant, inspiring Amma!”

Urwa continues, “Haven’t been able to see you for almost two years now because of the pandemic – can’t wait to hug you tight as soon as I see you – which is hopefully very soon InshaAllah!” followed with a heart emoji.

Many fans felt the heartbreak Urwa is going through as they themselves are going through the same thing.