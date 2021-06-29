Govt bringing reforms in agri sector through comprehensive strategy: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the provision of relief to farmers was one of the foremost priorities of government and that it was bringing reforms in the agriculture sector through a comprehensive strategy.

The Prime Minister was talking to the Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him here.

Record production of all crops during the current year as well as the strategy for next year’s crops was discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to hold Kissan Convention in Islamabad on July 1.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said the government has planned to spend Rs 53.5 billion this year 2021-22 on agricultural development and reforms to enhance the agriculture growth in the country.