SNGP suspends gas supply to 500 industries and 50 CNG stations in Gujranwala

Due to shortage of LNG,Sui Northern gas company has decided to cut-off the supply of gas to 500 industries and 50 CNG stations across the district till July 5, while gas supply to the export industry will be restored. The gas company is currently facing a gas crisis.The supply of gas was being disrupted due to shortage of LNG. Domestic consumers were also getting less gas supply in the summer. Gas supply to the non-export industry and CNG sector in Punjab and kpk has been cut off. In Gujranwala, gas supply to 500 industries which have shifted to LNG has been completely cut off. Gas supply to more than 50 CNG sectors across the District has also been cut off. Gas supply to industries will remain completely cut off till July 5. Sui Gas sources said that due to the gas crisis, the supply of gas to industry consumers has been stopped. As soon as LNG gas arrives from abroad, the industries will be restored. On the other hand, the industrialists have ternmed shutdown of gas as economic murder. It will make millions of daily wage workers unemployed.













