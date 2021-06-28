Aina becomes Miss Pakistan World

Aina Qureshi recently won the title of Miss World Pakistan. She is currently living in Italy but hails from Rawalpindi.

She said that due to the pandemic, the experience was completely different since the pageant was held online. You have to present the best of yourself through the medium of a computer, she added.

Aina wants to bring change to the Pakistani education system and would want to start her own school in the future. She is getting offers to act from Turkey but she would want to work for Pakistan when she comes back from Italy.