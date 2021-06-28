Mirpur University of Science and Technology gets new VC

Distinguished seasoned Academician of higher professional studies of Science and Engineering Technology Engr. Brig (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Javed Monday assumed the office of Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology Mirpur AJK, it was officially said.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, also the Chancellor of all Public-sector universities in AJK, had appointed Brig. (Retd) Dr Younis Javeid as Vice Chancellor of the MUST varsity on the recommendation of the Senate of the AJK’s only world class university.

Academic profile :Engr Brig (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Javed received his MSc and Ph D degrees from the University of Dundee, Scotland (UK) in 1988 and 1991 respectively. Earlier he completed his BSc Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in 1982. He did his FSc from Government Degree College Bhimber and Matric from Government High School Dhandar Kalan.

He possesses a splendid academic record and has been a high achiever throughout his academic career. Prof Dr M. Younus Javed played a pivotal role in establishing and raising academic and research standards of NUST after joining NUST in 1991.

He remained HoD of Computer Engineering Department of NUST College of E&ME for 12 years and Dean for four years from 2011 to 2015.

He joined HITEC University Taxila as Dean of Engineering & Technology and Professor in 2015. He was appointed Vice Chancellor of HITEC University through an open merit process of the Search Committee in February 2019.

He has supervised seven PhD scholars and 155 MS theses. He has been a scholarship holder throughout his academic career.

He is member of Engineering Accreditation Board of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Convener of Engineering Curriculum Review and Development Committee of PEC and member of Executive Committee of National Technology Council of Pakistan.

He is also PEC Program Evaluator and has evaluated a large number of programs within the country and abroad.