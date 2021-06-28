Mufti Azizur Rehman sent to jail in sexual assault case

LAHORE: Mufti Azizur Rehman has been sent to jail on a 14 day judicial remand in a sexual abuse case by the Lahore court on Monday.

The cleric was brought before the Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan, in tight security with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

The investigation officer informed the court of the completion of the investigation against the accused.

The cleric was asked by the magistrate if he wanted to say something, to which he replied that he desired to record his statement.

The Punjab police had announced his arrest on June 20 for sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore.

Mufti Azizur Rehman has confessed to sexually abusing the student:

“I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,”

His sons were also arrested for threatening and harassing the victim.