Accountability Court approves reference for hearing against former KPT chairman, others

KARACHI: An Accountability Court in Karachi on Monday approved a reference for a hearing against former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) vice admiral (retd) Ahmed Hayat, and others for allegedly allotting state land illegally.

The Accountability Court has issued notices to all involved in the case. The court approved a reference against Ahmed Hayat, former General Manager at Karachi Port Trust Brigadier (retd) Syed Jamshsed Zaidi and others.

NAB said that the accused illegally allotted KPT land to the International Containers Terminal that caused Rs21.65 billion losses to the national exchequer. The other accused involved are CEO International Container Terminal and Khuram Abbas.

