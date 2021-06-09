NAB approves cases worth Rs 12.67 billion for filing of references

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Board meeting approved two cases for filing of references and conversion of two inquiries into investigations. According to a news release on Tuesday, the total worth of cases recommended was approximated to Rs12.67 billion.

The board approved references against Nisar Ahmed Jan (Nisar Morai) and others. The board was apprised that the accused had accumulated assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs199 million beyond his declared sources. The board also recommended for approval of reference to chairman NAB against Management of KPT Officers Cooperative Housing Society and others for illegal award of contract for dredging and illegal occupation of land reclaimed from sea. The accused persons caused loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs12.269 billion. Conversion of an inquiry into investigation was also recommended against Kamran Akhtar, Ex-MPA and others on allegations of misuse of authority and illegal execution of agreements / lease deeds of government land for marriage halls and petrol pumps.

The board also recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation by NAB chairman Iftikhar Qaimkhani and others on allegations of assets beyond known sources of income. Assets worth millions of rupees had been unearthed which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. Regional board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases. NAB Karachi Director General (DG) Dr Najaf Quli Mirza reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money to national exchequer and retrieve state land.