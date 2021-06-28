Shabana calls Sajal ‘haseena’

Shabana Azmi’s comments on Sajal Ali’s recent photos have proved that she too is in awe of her beauty as the rest of us.

“Hai main mar javaan,” the Bollywood veteran commented on a photo from Sajal’s latest photoshoot. On Thursday, Sajal posted two photos.

On another picture, she commented: haseena. Sajal has not only won the hearts of many Pakistanis but has also received immense love from across the border.

She has appeared in many Pakistani dramas and some of her best roles can be seen in O Rangreza, Gul e Rana, Chup Raho, and Alif. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Mom with Sri Devi and Adnan Siddique as co-starts.