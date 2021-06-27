Ambassadors of five countries visit Swat

SWAT: Ambassadors from different countries visited Swat valley on Sunday. Five member’s delegations from Central Asian Republic ambassadors were invited to a luncheon hosted by National Commissioner for boys Scouts Association, Sardar Waqar Shahzad Advocate, at his residence at Kanju.

The Ambassadors included H.E Atad Jan Molvomao, Dean of diplomatic corps, H.E Ali Ali Alezadi Ambassador of Azer Bhai Jan. H.E Yerzhan Kistadin Ambassador of Kazakhstan H.E Erik Beishembiev Ambassador Republic of Kyrgyz Republic, H.E Ismatolu Naseeruddin Ambassador of Tajikistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Waqar said that it was a great honor for us to host such a distinguished group, representing its countries from different parts of the world with which Pakistan has strong ties, including in trade development and tourism cooperation. “Today I am indeed honored and privileged to receive you here at my home” he added

Sardar Waqar said that on behalf of the loving & hospitable people of Swat, I welcome you. “Swat was described as Udyana (the garden) in ancient Hindu epics. Alexander the Great crossed the Swat River with part of his army in 327BC. He fought and won some of his major battles at Barikot and Udegram and stormed their battlements, before crossing over the plains of the five rivers.

Greeks have been identified as Ora and Bazira. We are one the most peaceful, religious, peace-loving, and hospitable people who spread nothing but love”. Waqar added

Sardar Waqar further said that I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you and your governments in addressing both challenges and opportunities in the future for the people of Pakistan and people in general of Swat specifically.

Group of Ambassadors lauded the hospitality of the people of the area praised that Swat valley has religious and historical preservations for tourism.

Sardar Waqar Presented the Souvenirs to the ambassadors and thanked them for their special visit to the area.