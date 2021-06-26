Jam Kamal demands apology from opposition over ‘rowdyism’ outside Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has demanded an apology from the Oppostion for the violent clashes that took place outside the provincial assembly prior to the unveiling of the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly, Kamal said that if the matter is not taken seriously now, “anyone can climb over the gate and get inside” in the future.

“If there is no respect for the assembly, there will be none for us,” the chief minister added.

“The people have voted you to send you in the assembly, not in police station or roads,” Kamal said. “This politics will not help in the progress of the province.”

He added, “The opposition’s blackmailing is inappropriate. It should not try to dictate the government.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar said that the fact that the Opposition leaders are not being arrested “is proof that the FIR against us is false”.

Kamal had earlier expressed his no-confidence in the Speaker of the provincial assembly Quddus Bizenjo following a violent protest at the legislature ahead of Budget 2021-22, sources said.

The members of the treasury met with the chief minister and blamed Speaker Bizenjo for being behind the incident of hooliganism.

“If he had played his role responsibly, the situation would not have escalated to this point,” they said as sources claimed that the chief minister also expressed his no-confidence in the speaker and assured the lawmakers from the treasury to raise the matter within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The chief minister said that such a violent incident at the Balochistan assembly had never happened before and blamed the opposition for violating the sanctity of the house that is a place of honour for them.