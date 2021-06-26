Mehbooba Mufti announces not to contest elections till Article 370 is restored



Former Chief Minister of Occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has announced that she will not participate in the elections till the restoration of Article 370.

Mufti said that talks between the Indian government and Pakistan are inevitable.

She said that in the meeting with Modi, she pressed for talks to be held with Pakistan. However, dissent in India has been declared a crime.

It may be recalled that yesterday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 14 Kashmiris, including the puppet former chief ministers of occupied Kashmir, in New Delhi. The meeting was termed as ‘drama’ by Kashmiri activists.