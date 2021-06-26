PIA to start direct flights from Sialkot to Skardu from July 3

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct passenger flights between Sialkot and Skardu from July 03, 2021 to promote tourism.

Chairman Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid said that all the arrangements were finalized for launching passenger flights between Sialkot and Skardu, as PIA will start one flight in a week(on every Saturday) between the two cities.

He said that this step will definitely promote tourism in Skardu and in the Northern Areas of Pakistan besides opening the new vistas of business between Pakistan’s export city Sialkot and Skardu as well.

He said that the airline will also run two flights in every weeks between Skardu and Lahore and Daily flights between Skardu and Islamabad as well.