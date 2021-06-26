Shehbaz Sharif introduces new formula for representation of Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has proposed a new formula for the right of representation of overseas Pakistanis.

In a statement on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif proposed reserved seats in the National Assembly and Senate for overseas Pakistanis. He said that under this formula, representatives of Pakistanis abroad would be able to present issues while representing them in Parliament.

He proposed allocating 5 to 7 seats in the National Assembly and 2 seats in the Senate for Pakistanis living abroad and said that the procedure and conditions for representation in these seats should be decided by all political parties in Parliament. The required legislation can be enacted by consensus of the political parties.

This method can ensure a secure representation of Pakistanis abroad in parliament.

He said that PML-N supports the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad under democratic thinking and principles. The Leader of the Opposition said that overseas Pakistanis should come to the country at the time of elections and cast their votes according to the registration of their votes in the voters list.

“Our 8 million Pakistani brothers and sisters abroad are our precious asset and the glory of Pakistan. We value their unwavering love, thought and efforts.”

Shahbaz Sharif said that they want immediate, fair and just solution to all the problems faced by the overseas community in Pakistan.

He said that they respect their right to vote and wanted to ensure the solution of their problems and provision of facilities while visiting Pakistan. “The PML-N has always made every effort to achieve these goals and will continue to do so,” he said.

“During our tenure, concrete reforms were made in the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in the federation. An Overseas Commission was set up in the Punjab province through which role model programs were formulated in 36 districts. The purpose of these measures was to ensure immediate resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis and to ensure their assistance.”

Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N would play its full role in giving the right to representation to the overseas community in the government. He added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, we will never disappoint our Pakistani brothers and sisters abroad.”