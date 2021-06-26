Covid positivity rate drops down to 2%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan gradually sees an improvement in the spread of the coronavirus. The corona positivity rate has dropped down to 2% for the second time on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Center’s latest data, 36 people have died due to covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The recorded positivity rate was 1.99%.

The stats taken four days ago recorded that the country’ positivity rate at 1.69%.

Around 46,842 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, with 935 being the number of positive tests.

The total death toll is now at 22,188, with the total number of cases reaching a total of 953,842. 898,944 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases is now 32,710.

The Federal Minister Asad Umar urged people to follow corona SOPs and to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the fourth wave of covid may erupt in Pakistan in the coming July.