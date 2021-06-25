Pakistan can experience the 4th wave of Covid in July: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday said that the fourth wave of Covid-19 will be hitting Pakistan in July.

He made a statement on his twitter where he said that a meeting of the NCOC reviewed an artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis.

He said that in the absence of SOPs and if a strong vaccination program isn’t carried out, the fourth wave of covid could emerge in Pakistan in July.

He further appealed to the public to follow the SOPs and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible.”

Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 25, 2021

Around 44 people have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, the nationwide death toll now is 22,152 .

The NCOC also reported that 1052 new cases of the virus have emerged in the last 24 hours.

The overall number of confirmed cases is now 952,907 and the infection rate has been 2.29 during the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered people since the first case was reported is now 897,834.