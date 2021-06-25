Court rejects NAB’s plea for physical remand of two accused in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) on Friday rejected the request of National Accountability Court (NAB) who sought the physical remand of two CDA officers arrested in the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case regarding new investigation into the Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam.

NAB officials produced former CDA member Mian Waheeduddin and Deputy Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal, who were arrested for illegally giving government land to Park Lane Company, after the physical remand ended.

The NAB requested to extend the physical remand for more investigation and recovery of the documents.

The court rejected the NAB’s request for further physical remand and sent both the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that the accused illegally transferred more than 118 kanals of land to Park Lane.