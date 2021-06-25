Ed Sheeran is a vampire in his new music video

British singer Ed Sheeran released his new music video ‘Bad Habits’ where he is seen as never before.

The Thinking Out Loud singer is seen having fangs and his signature dark ginger hair is switched for lighter ginger hair.

Fans are happy to hear new music from Ed because it has been a while since he had released some music.

Sheeran talked about the music video of Bad Habits and explained that he wanted the video to ‘play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires.’

He further added, ‘It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn’t so fun).’