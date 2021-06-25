Jason Derulo makes jalebis while listening to ‘Jalebi Baby’

American pop singer Jason Derulo made waves of news on Friday morning when he made jalebis.

The Savage Love singer made a TikTok video where he was making Jalebis while the popular mashup song by Derulo and Tesher, ‘Jalebi Baby,’ was playing in the background.

In the video, people can see Derulo preparing the jalebi batter, frying the spirals but before enjoying the sweet goodness, dipping it into the sugar syrup.

Tesher re-shared the video on his Twitter with the caption, ‘“What is a jalebi?” is the #1 question me and Jason Derulo get these days. Now you know!”

“What is a jalebi?” is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS — Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

Many subcontinent fans got excited after watching the video and expressed it in the comments. One fan commented, “I would have never imagined in my life that I would watch Jason Derulo make jalebi.”