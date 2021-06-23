9.8m immoral videos removed from TikTok, PTA tells PHC

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority informed the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday that it has removed 9.8 million videos on TikTok having immoral content besides blocking 720,000 accounts uploading such content.

Appearing before single-member bench of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rahsid in response to a plea seeking removal of immoral content from TikTOk, a director (technical) of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) apprised that in result of the Authority intervention the TikTok has appointed a focal person for Pakistan for the first time. He further submitted that several countries have also been approached during the process for the removal of obscene content before being uploaded on the platform.

The PHC’s Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan observed that court has nothing to do with closure of the app but at the same time the PTA should continue its action against objectionable material on the video-sharing app. He remarked that immoral content has inflicted the worst effects on society and action should be taken to filter such obscene material.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 14, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence was briefed over compliance from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

“Facebook even does not respond to our requests,” the NACTA official said while also lamenting the absence of data protection law and urging lawmakers to play their role in this regard.

During the proceedings, the PTA officials submitted before the PHC that the Authority usually takes action in response to Federal Investigation Agency correspondence saying so far the Authority has shut down all major obscene websites in the country. He further said that TikTok responds to their 64 percent requests, followed by 35 percent compliance from Twitter.

Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the matter till December 22.