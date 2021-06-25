Nationwide strike called off by Oil tankers association

KARACHI: The Petroleum Division, The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association called off their strike on Friday.

The officers of the association have been invited to Islamabad for a meeting on July 20, to resolve the issue. They were ensured that their demands will be communicated to the concerned authorities.

The members of the association, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the government officials attended the meeting.

The All Pakistan Oil Tanker Contractors Association (APOTCA) entered its second day of strike on Friday. According to sources the Oil Tanker Associated was invited by the federal government to discuss the matter.

They APOTCA have stopped the supply of petroleum productions all over the country.

It should also be mentioned that the petroleum situation is getting bad nationwide, especially in Karachi.

The leader of the All Pakistan Petroleum Retailer Association Shoaib Khan has called upon the authorities at Sui Southern Gas to immediately reopen CNG stations in the interest of the people.

If the CNG stations remain closed, it will create chaos in the country, the leader added.

The association was divided over the issue of countrywide strike as the Oil Tanker OWners Association announced its non-participation in the strike on Thursday.

APOTCA wants a 50% quota in White Oil Pipeline, for an even division in the supply of petroleum products, 50% by roads, 50% through the pipeline.

The OMCs were supplying 60% diesel supply using pipelines and 40% through roads.

APOTCA has also demanded a cut in the tax rate of oil transportation and fixation of queue structure from the current 3% to 2%.