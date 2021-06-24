All Pakistan oil tanker association goes on strike

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractor Association on Thursday went on a countrywide strike, raising fears of a nationwide shortage of petroleum products.

The oil tanker contractors have announced to cut off the supply of petroleum products throughout the country if their demands are not met.

The president of the association Abdullah Afridi presented the demand that the income and withholding tax be reduced from 3.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

The office bearer of the association, Shoaib Ashraf said that they should be given a share of White Oil Pipeline (WOP).

Just last year a strike was announced by the association for an indefinite period against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

The association cut off the oil supply of the entire country after the government failed to meet their demands.

According to Afridi, the sector worked 24 hours and continued to supply oil across the country throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no business and they have increased the tax,”