John Cena to return to WWE post F9?

WWE fans rejoice because John Cena will surely have a comeback!

The American wrestler turned actor disclosed on a talk show that a comeback is surely in the future for him.

John Cena, who last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 which he lost, said that the rumours which were flying that he is returning to wrestling are true. However, he does not know when.

The F9 actor had posted the WWE logo on his Instagram in May which caused more rumours to fly. He talked about this post and said that he felt nostalgic which is why he shared the post.