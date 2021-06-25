1,052 more test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,052 cases of coronavirus on Friday, as per the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Statistics 25 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,924

Positive Cases: 1052

Positivity % : 2.29%

Deaths : 44 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 25, 2021



A total of 45,924 people were tested for the infection on Thursday, said the NCOC, out of which 1,052 turned out to be positive.

This brings the positivity ratio across the country to 2.29%.

Pakistan also reported 44 deaths from the infection over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, the country had reported 38 deaths from the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, has risen to 925,907 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,921.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, 897,834 people have recovered from the infection in total while 22,152 have succumbed to the virus.