Pakistan’s COVID-19 scorecard

The global pandemic has taken the world by surprise. Economies have been hit, health systems inundated, power centres rocked and the world as we knew it, has changed.

Pakistan, as a developing nation, is plagued by bankruptcy every few years; beset by poor governance; home to a neglected and skewed healthcare system. In short, the country has all the odds stacked against it.

The first wave of the virus saw conventional wisdom around the world favour a complete lockdown. Yet Prime Minister Imran Khan defiantly stood firm and went down the smart lockdown path. The opposition benches, the establishment and media were all vociferously against this move. Nevertheless, it was carried out and, to everyone’s surprise, it proved a blessing for all. The strategy of selective lockdown was later applauded and followed by most nations. India, our next-door neighbour imposed a complete lockdown resulting in great misery and heart-rending images for the whole world to see. By contrast, Pakistan combined selective lockdowns with effective screenings at airports, contact tracing, quarantine of suspected travellers and mass awareness to great advantage. COVID hospitals were set up in major cities and hospital beds allocated in existing structures. New doctors and ancillary staff were hired and facilities updated. Oxygen production was doubled and efforts made to mobilise resources towards PPEs (personal protective equipment) and ventilator production.

Currently there are 4,000 hospital facilities all over Pakistan treating Covid-19 patients. Mobile units were organised to identify and cordon off Corona-positive red zones.

Of all the country’s COVID initiatives, the best outcome has been the up-gradation of provincial health departments. Moreover, Pakistan’s capacity to produce ventilators and PPEs not only meet local needs but also adds to the country’s export portfolio

Covid testing required PCR (polymerase chain reaction)-based testing which was available at only a few facilities across the country. Thus, laboratories were upgraded and testing facilities expanded.

The formation in May 2020 of NCOC (National Command and Operations Centre) was at the centre of this effort. It allowed a data- based analysis to be made with statistics coming in to a nerve centre on a minute-by-minute basis. Need assessment and capacity building in every aspect from setting out templates of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to helplines to report violation of these — the NCOC has clearly been the beacon of light coordinating the efforts of provincial health departments, government and the private sector all over Pakistan. Admittedly, this did not go off without a hitch. There were, of course, glitches, blunders and public relations nightmares. But even then, the overall handling of COVID remains a Pakistani success story. Indeed, the country has been lauded internationally by the WHO and the World Economic Forum due to its forward thinking response and management of the global pandemic.

Of all these initiatives, the best outcome has been the up-gradation of provincial health departments. Pakistan’s capacity to produce ventilators and PPEs not only meet local needs but also adds to the country’s export portfolio.

With the advent of the third wave and the huge need for vaccinations, the challenges remain immense. The concept behind immunisation is not only to protect those receiving the shots — but, rather, large-scale vaccination also contributes towards herd immunity. Meaning, indirect immunity in a population that is either going through infection and disease or immunity established through protective vaccination. Once 80-90 percent of the population is immunised, the disease no longer affects those who are not immune. This was first discovered in 1930 and has been applied to the eradication of many diseases.

Again, NCOC has taken the lead in this regard by developing a people- friendly system with comprehensive guidelines for all citizens. The setting up of vaccination centres all across Pakistan involving comprehensive documentation, information and prompt response is the first of its kind in in the country. Fortunately, most of the initial doses came from China (Sinopharm and Cansino) as well as Russia (Sputnik). The Oxford vaccine (Astra Zeneca) is also available, especially for those who need to travel to the Middle East for employment. Interestingly a recent article in the New York Times quotes medical journal The Lancet to support results of Sputnik, the Russian vaccine, as being safe with less side effects than other western vaccines.

China has shipped more than 500 million doses of vaccines to more than 50 countries with good results. Pakistan has allocated an additional billion rupees in the next budget for Covid immunisation, which is currently offered to all those aged 18 years and above.

All in all, the Covid-19 experience once more confirms Pakistan’s ability to give unexpected results against the odds.

The writer is a Senator, and sociopolitical activist. She can be reached at zarqataimur@gmail.com