Sindh orders to suspend fake domiciles, PRCS issued in 10 years

Taking serious notice over corrupt practices on Thursday, the Sindh government directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to suspend all the fake domiciles and permanent residence certificates (PRCs) issued during the last 10 years through forgery and corrupt practices.

The provincial home department has issued a letter to all the commissioners and the deputy commissioners to suspend all the domiciles issued over the past 10 years through corrupt practices.

Besides, the commissioners and deputy commissioners have also been asked to ensure field verification, educational documents before issuing domiciles and PRCs to any citizen in addition to introducing a strict and transparent criteria for the issuance of the domicile and the PRCs.

It is pertinent to mention that during last year, an inquiry committee probing into the fake domicile scandal said in its report to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that deputy commissioners were responsible for the scandal.

The committee had urged the provincial government to immediately terminate the employees who have managed to get jobs on the basis of fake domiciles. It was demanded to hold a separate high-level inquiry to scrutinise domiciles issued during the last 10 years.

The report stated that more than 200 domiciles have been issued in four districts of Sindh in a specific time by using the addresses of factories and shops. Besides, the committee had asked the provincial authorities to reject the students’ admissions in different education institutions besides cancellation of all illegally issued domiciles.