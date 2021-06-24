GCU Endowment Fund Trust have crossed today worth Rs 500 Million, it was stated by Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, President in a Special Meeting of the Executive Committee, held at GCU, Lahore on other day.

Mr. Ahmed shared that the Trust have got a donation of Rs 2 Million from an eminent Old Ravian, Mr Jawad Naseem for initiation of two Golden Scholarships after the name of his mother. The Executive Committee also condoled with Mr. Naseem on the sad demise of his mother few days back. The EC expressed that this is the best way not only for charity but also to remember dear ones in a exemplary manner.

It is worth mentioning that a golden scholarship covers university fee and hostel expenses of one deserving student every year. Now tally of golden scholarships has reached up to 110.

The Special Meeting attended by Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Dr parvez Hassan, Kazi Afaq Hossain, Dr Safdar Ali Malik, Mr Javed Habib Oberoi and Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt (Secretary). Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor also attended this important meeting. He applauded a great gesture of Mr. Naseem and appreciated the efforts of the Executive Committee under the leadership of Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed for the Trust.

Mr. Ahmed stated that it’s indeed a proud moment that with the sincere and untiring efforts of the Executive Committee in general and Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt in particular this significant mile stone of Rs 500 Million has been achieved. Every year, hundreds of deserving students will be benefited to complete their academic programs for GCU. He further assured that we will continue our efforts for the welfare and development of our Alma Mater.