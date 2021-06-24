Court testifies witness against Zardari in Toshakhana reference

Asif Ali Zardari ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified one more prosecution witness against former presidentand ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Toshakhana corruption reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter while Farook H. Naek and Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

Advocate Arshad Tabriz cross-examined the NAB witness Muhammad Uhad on behalf of the co-accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed, after which the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Dilawar.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till July 8.

Park Lane reference Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on thetill July 7, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned on request of the defense counsel.

NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defense Lawyers Arshad Tabriz, Rafi Advocate and Witness National Bank of Pakistan Vice President Nabeel Zahoor appeared before the court.

The defense counsel requested a time for preparation which the court granted and adjourned the hearing.