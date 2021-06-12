NAB arrests two more people in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has made further arrests in the Park Lane reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The names of close aides of leader Asif Ali Zardari had surfaced in a report prepared by a joint investigation team (JIT) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that investigated the fake accounts case.

NAB Rawalpindi has arrested former Environment CDA member Mian Waheeduddin and former Deputy Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal. Both are accused of illegally transferring more than 118 kanals of land to Park Lane.

NAB also obtained physical remand of both the accused from the Islamabad Accountability Court.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir granted 14-day physical remand to the accused.

The investigations into money laundering charges involve billions of rupees that started in December 2015.