PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of defeat: Dr Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the PML-N was opposing electoral reforms, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis a right to vote in the next general elections due to fear of its defeat.

In her tweet, she said the PML-N had always won elections through unfair means so it would oppose holding transparent elections at every step.

She said: “Vote ko Izzat do” was just a hollow slogan of the PML-N and it was upset for losing its political strength.

Dr. Firdous added that the PML-N wanted to achieve its desired goals through negative tactics.