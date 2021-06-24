GB health department sends 18 employees back to Nagar

The protest of the people of Nagar came to fruition. The health department sent back to Nagar 18 employees who were performing their duties at their favorite stations in other districts after receiving salaries from the hospitals of Nagar.

According to the notification signed by Dr. Shakeel, Director, Gilgit Health Department, 18 employees up to grade 16 have been ordered to be on duty in the Nagar, immediately.

Chief Medical Technician Ali Noor was transferred from Bagrut to Sikandarabad Hospital, Syed Bashir Ahmed from Sikandarabad Hospital to DHO Office Nagar, Syed Shabbir Hussain from PHQ Hospital Gilgit to Nagar Khas, Muhammad Farhan from FAP Manawar Gilgit to Sikandarabad Nagar, Sher Baz Khan from DHO Office Gilgit to CD Hopper, Muhammad Ibrahim from DHO Office Gilgit to DHO Office Nagar, Haider Abbas to PHQ Hospital Gilgit to Nagar Special Hospital, Shahid Hussain to PHQ Hospital Gilgit From DHO Office Nagar, Kamil Hussain to Civil Dispensary Zulfiqarabad Gilgit to Sikandarabad Hospital Nagar, Babar Khan to CD Batkor Gilgit to DHO Office Nagar, Taiba Kopi HQ Hospital Gilgit to DHO Office Nagar, Mohammad Rizwan From RHQ Hospital Gilgit to Nagar Khas Hospital, Khairul Nisa from PHQ Hospital Gilgit to DHO Office Nagar, Sadiq Hussain to CH Karimabad Hunza to CH Asqardas, Queen to CD Murtazaabad to Gilmat Hospital Nagar, Shabir Hussain was transferred from Additional Chief Secretary’s Office to Gilmat Hospital, Taslim Akhtar from PHQ Hospital Gilgit to RHC Chhallat Nagar and Safdar Ali Kapi from HQ Hospital Gilgit to DHO Office.