Jennifer Aniston discloses ‘Friends’ actor who had an attitude problem

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston shared some appealing memories she had on the famous American sitcom Friends.

The American actor revealed the actor who had an attitude on a talk show where she was joined by her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Jeniffer revealed that the actor used to pretend that he was above the sitcom and would make fun of the producers who would laugh at the jokes. The Cake actor revealed that the actor did apologize later. She was asked if it was Tom Selleck, who played Dr. Richard Burke in the show.

Aniston jokingly said, “It was Tom! You just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is!.”

“Tom has an angel’s halo over his head, it’s just a permanent halo over Tom’s head,” she added.