CAA set to tighten noose around ghost employees

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has tightened the noose around the ghost employees and ordered an investigation against those workers who got employment through illegal means.

An investigation has been launched against suspected CAA workers across the country after the revelation of the presence of ghost employees in the institution. The suspicious employees also include some senior officers and certain workers who are residents of different provinces but got employed in another province on the basis of fake documents and domicile.

An order was issued by the aviation authority’s human resources director which indicated the launching of a thorough probe against employees possessing fake degrees and domiciles.

According to sources, the probe is being launched over the directives of DG CAA under which the HR Directorate has commenced the scrutiny of employees’ records including their service book, matriculation certificate, medical assessment certificate, national identity card, domicile and others. The employees of all departments have been directed to provide the concerned records by July 2. The CAA authorities warned of disciplinary action against the head of the concerned location in case of non-compliance.