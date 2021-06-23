Naimal Khawar shared a sweet message for Hamza on his birthday

Naimal Khawar shared a sweet message for Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday.

Naimal took to Instagram to share a video that had moments of Hamza with their son Muhammmad Mustafa Abbasi and herself.

She captioned the video with, “Happy Birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me & mama. We love you to the moon and back.”

Naimal ended the message with, “Love, Gogo,” and a heart.

Hamza commented under the post with a heart emoji and wrote, “When you put complete trust in Allah… he rewards you. So grateful to Allah.”

Many fans and celebrities commented their wishes on Naimal’s post while Tara Mahmood commented, “Beautiful video! Stay blessed,” followed with a heart emoji.