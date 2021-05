Pakistani actor Hamza Ai Abbasi took to his Instagram to share photos of his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

The Pyarey Afzal actor wrote in the caption, “All Gratitude is for ALLAH” with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali’s wife wrote “MINE” with a heart emoji in the comments.

Many fans commented on how cute their son is.