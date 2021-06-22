WhatsApp to introduce new feature for pictures,videos soon

WhatsApp announced a new feature that will be released soon for viewing pictures and videos where the messaging platform will embody Instagram’s ‘view once’ feature.

This feature will allow people to send pictures and videos which would be able to be viewed only once and will let the sender know if the recipient has viewed it.

The picture and video will disappear from the chat when it is viewed once and this will allow people to save space.

This feature will be available in a future update on #WhatsApp for Android, iOS and Web/Desktop.@WABetaInfo 💚 pic.twitter.com/y1dIBGcDiq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 22, 2021

WhatApp recently also announced another feature where the users will be able to use the app on multiple devices without needing an internet connection.